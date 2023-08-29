Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.4 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $21.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Ampol Company Profile



Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Further Reading

