Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Amsc Asa Price Performance

ASCJF opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Amsc Asa has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Amsc Asa Company Profile

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

