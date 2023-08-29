Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $25.17

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

