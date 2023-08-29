Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Price Target at $145.43

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,031,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.62%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

