Anish Suri Buys 4,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) insider Anish Suri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 213,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.