AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $196.80

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $196.80 and last traded at $195.48, with a volume of 14276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.69.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

