Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

