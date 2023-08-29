Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lowered by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,380 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after buying an additional 174,742 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,084,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,811 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. 1,097,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

