Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $539.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.