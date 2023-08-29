Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys 1,470,013 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. Futu makes up 5.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $234,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $78,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,357. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

