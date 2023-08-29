Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 375 ($4.73) to GBX 400 ($5.04) in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.53) to GBX 425 ($5.36) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $412.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

