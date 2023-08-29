Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $286.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.