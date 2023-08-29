Atlanticus Holdings Co. (ATLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ATLCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 over the last 90 days.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.