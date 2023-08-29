Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atrion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Price Performance

ATRI opened at $463.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.83. Atrion has a 1 year low of $455.90 and a 1 year high of $705.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

