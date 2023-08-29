Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.1 %

Autoliv stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 280,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

