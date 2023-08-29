Avalon Trust Co Invests $253,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 112,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,241,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.69. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

