Avalon Trust Co Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

