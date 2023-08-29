Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in August

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

Awakn Life Sciences stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

