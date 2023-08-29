Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.
Visa Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:V traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $230.14. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
