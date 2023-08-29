Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 678 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 4,292,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,902,215. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.