Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 1,390 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,413,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

