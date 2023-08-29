Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.
Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 2,533,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,276. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
