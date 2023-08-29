Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 2,533,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,276. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.