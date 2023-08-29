Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 196 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. 5,645,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,967,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $439.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

