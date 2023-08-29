Balboa Wealth Partners Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.29. 2,520,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

