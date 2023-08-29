Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,976 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,244,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,850,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.