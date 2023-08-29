Bank of America Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $9.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

