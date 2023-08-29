BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

BAFN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

