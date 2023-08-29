Benchmark Downgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.46.

WB stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Weibo has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

