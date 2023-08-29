Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BBSRF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
