Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BBSRF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.