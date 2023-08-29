Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 6,710 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,494,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,624. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

