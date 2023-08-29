Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $52.95 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,907 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 15,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 188,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 614,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $119,017,000 after buying an additional 159,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.02.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,265 shares of company stock worth $46,404,516 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $233.49. 2,649,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 184.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

