Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 19,555 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $43,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,718,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 260,176 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 768,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,732,000 after purchasing an additional 740,948 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 14,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,339,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 2,645,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,519. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,883,673. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

