BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.80 million. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

BOX Stock Up 0.9 %

BOX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 236.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BOX by 201.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

