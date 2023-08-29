Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 64,487 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,487 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.