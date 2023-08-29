Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

