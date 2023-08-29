Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is STF Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

STF Management LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 458,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $31.10 on Tuesday, hitting $892.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,440. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $368.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

