Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.55

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $906.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 409.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 185.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.