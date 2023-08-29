Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $165.80

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.80.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

