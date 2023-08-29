Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target at C$15.56

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.36 on Thursday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.79 and a one year high of C$15.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

