Brokerages Set JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) PT at $29.63

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, ING Group lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.
