Brokerages Set JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) PT at $29.63

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPFGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

