Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $14.08

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $837.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -131.30%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

