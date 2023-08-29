Brokerages Set Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 972.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $228.99 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

