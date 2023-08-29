Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $19.25

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

