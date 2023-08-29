Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 250.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

