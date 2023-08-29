Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.79.

NYSE BURL opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

