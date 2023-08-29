Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 9,609 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $244,164.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,127.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,775.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of Cadre stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00.

NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 42,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,938. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

