Calix’s (CALX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Calix Price Performance

NYSE CALX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.54. Calix has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

