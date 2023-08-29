Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,010. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.