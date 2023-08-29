Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 8.2%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 185,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,343,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Several research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,073.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $156,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,731.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,073.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,155 shares of company stock valued at $529,572. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Cardlytics by 183.2% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Cardlytics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 310,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

