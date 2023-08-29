Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.16. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

